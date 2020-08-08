Detectives from the DCI and officers from the Pharmacy and Poisons board busted a fake drugs ring in Kilimani Nairobi.

In a statement, the DCI said that they had recovered fake ViagraPro capsules, and arrested a 47-year-old man believed to be the mastermind.

"DCI sleuths based in Kilimani accompanied by Pharmacy and Poisons board officers have this evening nabbed a 47yr old man... a trader in counterfeit medicine within Hurlingham in Nairobi County," the statement read in part.

According to the DCI, Peter Cummings Thatia will be arraigned for the offence of unlawfully manufacturing and selling counterfeit medicines contrary to The Anti-Counterfeit Act No. 13 of 2008.

DCI stated that they had seized counterfeit ViagraPro capsules, two polythene bags containing a white powdery substance, a capsule filler machine and advertising fliers.

"... advertising fliers together with Motor Vehicle Registration No. KCK 442A, a Nissan Note that the suspect was driving has been recovered and retained as exhibits," the DCI added.

It is illegal to be in possession of, manufacturing or selling of any counterfeit goods.