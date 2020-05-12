Detectives have been granted permission to access bank statements of a man who died in a fire incident at Buruburu.

Terrance Korir’s wife Ruth Wanjiru told detectives that her husband transferred Ksh 10,000 from her bank without her consent.

According to a DCI detective, Godwins Ogola, Korir’s postmortem report indicated he was starving.

“The wife to the deceased alleges that the deceased had transferred Ksh 10,000 from her account through mobile banking against her wish," Ogola told the court.

Visit to Kinoo

Speaking in court the DCI detective also disclosed that Korir had visited his brother in Kinoo when he made the money transfer.

The magistrate granted Ogola's request to compel Bank of Africa Stanbic Bank and Safaricom Limited to furnish him with details of the couple’s accounts.

The two banks will be required to furnish Ogola with account opening documents and certified bank statements from December 1, 2019, and April 30, 2020, from the couple.

Autopsy

The incident which occurred in April left many neighbours in Buruburu shocked after Korir burnt to death inside his car.

Charred remains of Korir were found after the fire had been contained.

Chief Government pathologist Dr Johansen Oduor said the autopsy showed Korir had plenty of soot in his respiratory system.