How Kinoti idea saved DCI Sh150 million

The vehicles which were flagged off on Tuesday July 12,2022 are meant to counter mobility challenges facing officers in parts of the country have been experiencing in their jobs. The idea not to go for new vehicles was motioned by DCI boss George Kinoti who saw it cheaper to refurbish the vehicles which were up for auction.

“The Director General of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, has this afternoon received 32 rehabilitated police vehicles, that had previously been declared unserviceable and un-road worthy. Following mobility challenges experienced by the Directorate, the director general had in August last year ordered that all vehicles which had been grounded and were due for disposal via public auction, be repaired immediately,” said a statement by the DCI.

The fleet of 32 vehicles flagged by DCI Director George Kinoti on July 12,2022 Pulse Live Kenya

According to the DCI, the entire rehabilitation process cost Sh9.4 million, which is the amount of two new cars and Sh150 million would have been used to get new vehicles.

“The vehicles which cost a total of Sh9.4 million to repair saved taxpayers millions of shillings which would have been used to purchase new vehicles, with the average cost of a new Toyota land cruiser being Sh5 million. Had these vehicles been disposed via public auction, none would have fetched the government more than Sh50,000."

"We have repaired each of them at an average cost of Sh300,000 making a huge saving of Sh4.7 million for each new vehicle that the government would have bought,” said the DCI.

DCI Director and other officials as he flagged off 32 vehicles Pulse Live Kenya