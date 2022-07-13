RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

How Kinoti idea saved DCI Sh150 million

Amos Robi

The DCI Director challenges facing officers in the field were going to be addressed after the flagging off

DCI Director George Kinoti flags off 32 refurbished vehicles
DCI Director George Kinoti flags off 32 refurbished vehicles

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has saved millions of shillings after it opted to rehabilitate 32 vehicles which had declared un-road worthy instead of going for new ones.

The vehicles which were flagged off on Tuesday July 12,2022 are meant to counter mobility challenges facing officers in parts of the country have been experiencing in their jobs. The idea not to go for new vehicles was motioned by DCI boss George Kinoti who saw it cheaper to refurbish the vehicles which were up for auction.

“The Director General of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti, has this afternoon received 32 rehabilitated police vehicles, that had previously been declared unserviceable and un-road worthy. Following mobility challenges experienced by the Directorate, the director general had in August last year ordered that all vehicles which had been grounded and were due for disposal via public auction, be repaired immediately,” said a statement by the DCI.

The fleet of 32 vehicles flagged by DCI Director George Kinoti on July 12,2022
The fleet of 32 vehicles flagged by DCI Director George Kinoti on July 12,2022 The fleet of 32 vehicles flagged by DCI Director George Kinoti on July 12,2022 Pulse Live Kenya

According to the DCI, the entire rehabilitation process cost Sh9.4 million, which is the amount of two new cars and Sh150 million would have been used to get new vehicles.

“The vehicles which cost a total of Sh9.4 million to repair saved taxpayers millions of shillings which would have been used to purchase new vehicles, with the average cost of a new Toyota land cruiser being Sh5 million. Had these vehicles been disposed via public auction, none would have fetched the government more than Sh50,000."

"We have repaired each of them at an average cost of Sh300,000 making a huge saving of Sh4.7 million for each new vehicle that the government would have bought,” said the DCI.

DCI Director and other officials as he flagged off 32 vehicles on July 12,2022
DCI Director and other officials as he flagged off 32 vehicles on July 12,2022 DCI Director and other officials as he flagged off 32 vehicles Pulse Live Kenya

Kinoti urged the officers who will be handed the vehicles to take proper care of them in order to give good service delivery to Kenyans. The DCI boss further said stations with no vehicles will be prioritized in the distribution of the vehicles.

Amos Robi

