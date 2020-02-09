Following public outcry, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, led by George Kinoti has acted swiftly and arrested four Chinese nationals, among them Deng Hailan-the man who was recorded on video flogging a Kenyan staff at Chez Wou restaurant.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the DCI confirmed the arrest of the four nationals who are lawful police custody and will be arraigned in court.

"Following reports of an incident doing rounds in sections of the press depicting a man of Asian descent assaulting a male employee said to be working at a hotel, this morning detectives from Kilimani raided Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa in pursuit of the matter," read the statement.

Among those arrested was Deng Hailan who mercilessly whipped 22 year old Simon Oseko for reportedly arriving late at work.

Deng Hailan, the suspect in the Chez Wou assault video

Two other nationals of China working at the restaurant were also arrested .

Chefs Chang Yueping and Ou Qiang were taken in for allegedly conducting their day to day operations in the country with expired visas.

"They managed to arrest the perpetrator one Deng Hailan, a Chinese National who works at the hotel as a chef but doesn’t have a work permit. Also arrested were two other chefs Chang Yueping & Ou Qiang who hold expired Visas. Chang holds a work permit but his compatriot doesn’t" Added the statement.

It also emerged that Qiang who has been working in the country does not have a work permit.

A screen grab image of Chez Wou restaurant

Yu Ling, a cashier at the hotel who holds a visitor’s visa but without a work permit was also arrested.

Eight Kenyans working at the hotel were also taken to Kilimani Police station to record statements in a bid to unearth the truth.