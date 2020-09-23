Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti on Wednesday called for the arrest and prosecution of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala for making what he described as false and malicious assassination claims.

Kinoti testified before the Senate's Security and Intelligence Committee where he had been summoned to shed light on the claims that Malala's life was in danger.

The Kakamega Senator claims that a secret and specialized squad unit code named 'Bravo Zulu Yankee' has been formed to trail and possibly assassinate him.

Kinoti, however, said investigations had showed that the claims were fictitious and maliciously false.

"Special Services Unit is a unit in the DCI which is under the command of the director of operations. A search of the DCI personnel data bases could not find any of the alleged officers names submitted in the complaint letter. There is no officer identified as Chief Inspector Wanzala in the unit or in the entire DCI personnel database."

"The recommendation out of this investigations is that these are very allegations which touch on the character of the members of the DCI which have subjected them to ridicule and suspicion from members of the public who they diligently serve. Based on the evidence on record, we find the allegations by Senator Malala are false, malicious and ill intended. We submit that he should be charged with making giving false testimony contrary to Section 59 (b) of the Penal Code," Kinoti said.