DCI Kinoti lands powerful role at Interpol

Interpol held its annual General Assembly held in Istanbul, Turkey on Thursday, November 25.

The DCI chief who was voted in overwhelmingly will represent Africa at the key security organ, that brings together over 195 member states from across the world.

Pulse Live Kenya

Kinoti’s election to the decision making table of the worlds largest police organization, is an endorsement of the strategies that our country has put in place in the management of crime, especially in counter terrorism, organised crime, cyber crime and transnational crimes among others.

It is also a vote of confidence in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at the global stage.

DCI Headquarters hosts the INTERPOL regional bureau for East and Central Africa as well as the Eastern Africa Counter-Terrorism Centre of Excellence, where all counter terror related operations within the region are coordinated.

With lessons and experiences in the fight against terror, Kenya’s election to the executive committee of the general assembly couldn’t have come at a better time.

While making his acceptance speech, Kinoti has acknowledged the efforts put in place by member countries in crime management & called upon them to work together, especially in the fight against terror.

File image of Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti. He has confirmed that DCI is going after all those who stole at KPC and other public institutions Pulse Live Kenya

“The realization that we cannot fight this monster alone has contributed to the successes that we have registered so far across the world as a result of cooperation & information sharing between our different countries and security agencies,” said the DCI chief.

Established OVER 100 years ago, INTERPOL works in conjunction with all member countries and international organizations including the United Nations to combat international crime.