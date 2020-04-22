The DCI's Homicide Division is looking into a new lead as it probes the suspected murder of prolific author Ken Walibora.

The detectives are looking into the details of a dispute that Walibora had with a local publisher - a few days before he died.

The dispute, which became apparent after analysis of Walibora's phone records, is said to have been about a book authored by the celebrated author and journalist.

Walibora's death was initially reported as a result of being knocked down by a matatu along Landhies Road in downtown Nairobi.

A postmortem report on the body, however, cast doubts on the circumstances that led to his death on Friday April 10th and prompted Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor to investigate the death.

Oduor said Walibora's body had stab wounds on his hands which suggested he may have been involved in a struggle before his death.