Migori man collapses and dies hours after entering lodging

Naftali Nyandera’s body was found laying lifeless on a bed after what the DCI described as a night of action packed fun with a woman. The 24-year-old woman has since been arrested and been taken in of questioning at Macalder police station.

The DCI said the 52-year-old man collapsed and died hours after entering the lodging room in the company of the lady.

"In the incident that shocked residents of West Kanyarwanda, Naftali Nyandera’s lifeless body was discovered sprawled on a bed at Lavanda lodgings, after an action packed evening with the young woman."

"Police officers based at Macalder police station were called at the scene and established that the 52-year-old man had walked into the room accompanied by the babe half his age, and collapsed hours later following an eventful evening," the DCI said.

The body of the man has been taken Migori level IV mortuary, pending a postmortem to establish the cause of death.

Ford Kenya official dies in lodging, woman arrested

The incident comes barely a month after Ford Kenya’s national organizing secretary in Bungoma Moses Nabibya was found dead inside a lodging in Webuye. According to Webuye East police boss Martha Ng’etich, police arrested a 25-year-old woman who was in the company of the man.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Hendry Walucho Kisiangani who is the manager of the resort came and recorded the statement with the police. The woman is the main suspect," the police boss told the media.

Hotel records show that the Ford Kenya leader checked into the hotel with the woman at around 11pm.

"They spent the night in one of our rooms and at around 5am, the gentleman started complaining of rising blood pressure while inside the room with the lady," Ng’etich said.