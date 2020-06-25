Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have launched investigation into a robbery incident captured by CCTV cameras of a man being robbed at gun point in Kilimani area, Nairobi.

In a tweet, DCI mentioned that detectives based at Kilimani Police station are pursuing the culprits in the video that has been widely circulated on social media.

“Detectives based at Kilimani are in receipt of this footage and have commenced investigations to bring the culprits to book. Thank you for sharing this” reads a tweet from DCI.

The video in question shows, two men robbing a man who was walking on foot, with one of the robbers threatening the victim with a Pistol while the other one had a knife. The two thugs managed to steal the man's backpack and mobile phone.

Netizens had raised an alarm over the video, with many calling for immediate investigations into the incident, something that DCI has promised to do.