DCI reaches 1 million followers on Twitter, Kenyans react

Cyprian Kimutai

DCI is much obliged to all of you for this milestone - DCI said in a tweet

A police officer in charge of the call center scrolls through the directorate’s Twitter feed on a large screen.
The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced on February 28, that it had reached 1 million followers on the social media platform Twitter.

Notably, the hashtag #DCI has featured many times at the top ten most popular trends on Twitter over the years, especially after the Directorate chose to use literary devices on their tweets, akin to reading a William Shakespeare-inspired play.

"Today, we are celebrating one million followers on Twitter! As the country’s foremost investigative agency, DCI is much obliged to all of you for this milestone," DCI said in a tweet.

For years many Kenyans have been curious to know how the DCI social media accounts are managed.

Police officers work on reports and social media posts in the DCI’s communications department.
Behind the computers sits a team of communication officials who seem to have cracked the balance between reporting crime, issuing updates and engaging Kenyans.

However, not all Kenyans are impressed by the way DCI chooses to break news. Twitter user @b_kigo happens to be one of them.

"Celebrate bringing down the crime rate, deterring/stopping crime, and solving cases! Celebrate doing your jobs well. Where did we wrong God as a country?" read @b_kigo's tweet.

The comment seemed to have struck a nerve at the Directorate as the account swiftly replied in their usual comedic way, reiterating their commitment to continue updating Kenyans on the security situation in the country.

"Sasa ku acknowledge support ya followers na washikadau ni kitu ya kufanya uitane 'takakata' shually? (Surely, does appreciating support from our followers and stakeholders merit you calling us 'rubbish'?)," read the tweet.

Jonah Kimani checks his Twitter feed while preparing some new posts
At times the DCI updates are so compelling that it seems like a movie plot or a fiction book. Social media manager, police Constable Jonah Kimani happens to be the man behind the compelling tweets.

The DCI’s use of social media has not gone unrecognised. In 2021, popular American newspaper, the Washington Post described the narration of stories posted by Kimani as poetic.

Kenyans from top to bottom have embraced Twitter as their source of information…What I’ve learned is that people want thrills. You must feed your followers. That’s how the word gets out,” Kimani told the Post in 2021.

Cyprian Kimutai

