The Directorate of Criminal Investigations is looking to question former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale over comments he made linking the death of pupils at Kakamega Primary to devil worshiping.

The head of the DCI in Western Region Shem Nyamboki told reporters that the directorate were looking for information that would help explain what had happened at Kakamega Primary School on the fateful day when a stampede led to the death of 14 pupils.

Nyamboki sdaid all angles were being probed and hence the need to question Khalwale who sensationally claimed some of the churches that use the school for prayers may have sacrificed the children in occult practices.

"We want to look at some patterns and see if they can help us...Once the investigation is complete, a file will be compiled and forwarded to the DPP for directions. The DPP could recommend prosecution if feels the evidence can sustain the case or an inquiry before a magistrate to establish what happened before charging those found culpable," the DCI regional boss said.

Others who will be questioned are the teachers who were on duty. The teachers are expected to clarify claims that some of the pupils were coached to make statements to the police - that contradicted their version of events on the day of the accident.

"Kakamega Primary School is rented out to churches every Sunday. I am now asking the minister to ban church activities within the school. Why am I saying so? You know that there are churches which are of questionable practice, especially how they deal with our children.

I am a doctor of medicine, and I am telling you that all the 14 children who died, none had wounds oozing fresh blood. We want the minister to know that we won’t allow anybody, including the church, to consume our children’s blood, and sacrifice them through Satanic worship," the former Senator said.

Khalwale becomes the latest ally of Deputy President William Ruto to fall under the DCI's radar.

The DCI is currently investigating another Ruto ally, Rashid Echesa on a different saga relating to a multi-billion con ring involving scamming of foreign investors with the promise of fake military tenders.