In an update shared on Twitter, DCI said that the 8 terror suspects, are linked to the Al-Shabaab terror network.

Adding that, the suspects are armed and dangerous and have been dispatched to the country to commit acts of terror.

“The suspects who are highly trained, armed and dangerous have been dispatched to the country to commit acts of terror.

“Members of the public are asked to provide any information that may lead to their arrest through our #FichuakwaDCI HOTLINE number 0800 722 203. Usiogope!,” reads a tweet from DCI.

The 8 are namely; Mohamed Ali Hussein, Ahmed Ali Mohamed, Abdurahman Hija, Eric Njoroge Wachira aka Mohamed Njoroge, Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir, Peter Gichungu Njoroge, Mohamud Abdi Aden and Kassim Musa Mwarusi.

Mohamed Ali Hussein

Terror suspect Mohamed Ali Hussein Pulse Live Kenya

Hussein was part of the foiled Al-Shabaab Planned attack in 2018.The team had been deployed to carry out an attack using a vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) but the plan was disrupted after security personnel intercepted the VBIED and arrested three militants at Metri are in Isiolo County. Hussein Managed to escape to and returned to Somalia.

Ahmed Ali Mohamed

DCI releases names of 8 most wanted terror suspects Pulse Live Kenya

Ahmed was part of the foiled Al-Shabaab Planned attack in 2018. The team had been deployed to carry out an attack using a vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) but the plan was disrupted after security personnel intercepted the VBIED and arrested three militants at Metri are in Isiolo County. Hussein Managed to escape to and returned to Somalia.

Abdurahman Hija

DCI releases names of 8 most wanted terror suspects Pulse Live Kenya

Abdurahman hails from Nyeri County. He was part of a criminal gang that used to terrorize residents of Nyeri town before escaping to Somalia. He joined Al-Shabaab in 2016 and after undergoing training and fighting in Somalia, he was dispatched to the country to carry out attacks.

Eric Njoroge Wachira

Njoroge aka Mohamed Njoroge aka Moha aka Mnjoro was born on 27th August 1991 in Yeri County. Prior to joining Al-Shabaab in 2016, Njoroge was a member of a gang that was involved in acts of armed robberies within Mukurweni and Karatina sub counties.

Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir

DCI releases names of 8 most wanted terror suspects Pulse Live Kenya

Peter Gichungu Njoroge

DCI releases names of 8 most wanted terror suspects Pulse Live Kenya

Mohamud Abdi Aden

DCI releases names of 8 most wanted terror suspects Pulse Live Kenya

Kassim Musa Mwarusi