The father of slain Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei has been summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

John Chesang has been invited to the DCI as probe into the death of the slain policeman, who until his death was attached to the Office of the Deputy President, continues.

According to the Standard, unconfirmed reports have been indicating that Mr Chesang getting threats.

The allegations indicated that Mr Chesang was visited at his home by unidentified people who asked him to claim his son committed suicide.

John Chesang father of slain sergeant Kipyegon Kenei

Murder most found

Police are pursuing the angle that Kenei’s death was murder and his killers tried to make it look like a suicide.

His body was found lying on the floor of his house, with a single gunshot wound on his chin. The bullet exited through the upper part of his head.

Sleuths stated that data in sergeant Kenei's phone was deleted, leaving little to rely on to trace the people he last spoke to before he was murdered.

DCI George Kinoti

“Everything was well planned to appear like suicide: Sending money to his family, leaving behind a suicide note, making his bed and leaving the gun next to his body,” Kinoti told the Press.