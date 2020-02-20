National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale was on Wednesday scheduled to report to DCI headquarters for questioning after being summoned.

The Garissa Township legislator who did not honour the summons was accused of donating expired sacks of food to Najah Children's Home in Bulla Iftin, Garissa on Monday.

"I do hereby require Aden Duale to personally appear before Mr Benedict Oyaro an assistant inspector general of police investigating the alleged offence on 19 February at 10.00 am at DCI headquarters Nairobi," read a summons issued from Garissa.

It's all fake - Duale responds to DCI summons

Duale has since dismissed the summons as well as the claims made by the children's centre.

"The whole thing is fake, including the letter. You can go to Garissa and see for yourself. I talked to the DCI himself and he said there is nothing," he told Nation reporters.

Bohra community leaders who had accompanied the legislator during the charity deed.

In a statement, they clarified that a mishap at the store where the food had been kept led to the dangerous donation.

"We have learnt with regret that some dead stock was loaded. We have just come to know the store keeper was not there during the loading of the foodstuff and nobody checked," the leaders stated.