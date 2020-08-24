The Directorate of Criminal Investigations for investigations has summoned top Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) bosses over the payment of millions in legal fees.

Farmers had sought the help of the DCI to unravel how hundreds of millions were spent to pay lawyers.

Lawyer James Ochieng Oduol representing KTDA in his reply told the DCI that: "Our client only answers to its shareholders and no other person.”

DCI George Kinoti said failure to comply with the summons would constitute an offence liable to prosecution but KTDA asked him to either withdraw the summons or they will seek legal action.

“As a private company, our client’s matters relating to its legal affairs, inclusive of lawsuits and lawyers retained in those lawsuits, remains a private company affair,” Mr Oduol told Mr Kinoti.

KTDA officials led by Chief Executive Officer Lerionka Tiampati were asked by DCI George Kinoti to report to the DCI headquarters on Monday.

The DCI boss had explained in his summon that the KTDA officials could assist detectives who are “investigating a case of conspiracy to defraud… which I have reasons to believe that you (have) information which can assist me in my investigations.”

DCI Kinoti asked the KTDA officials to also submit an audit of its lawsuits and documents relating to its retained lawyers.