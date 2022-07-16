Omanyala visa saga: DCI swings into action targeting top government officials in bribery allegations

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Charles Ouma

A number of athletes from the Kenyan team faced travel hurdles that almost saw them miss the tournament

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has launched investigations into Ferdinand Omanyala’s visa saga that nearly saw Africa’s fastest man miss the World Athletics Championships.

At the heart of the saga are allegations that Ministry of Sports officials pocketed millions in bribes to inflate travel list from 80 persons to 112.

It is this expansion of list that apparently caused delays in issuance of US travel Visas to athletes, including Omanyala.

DCI boss George Kinoti, on Friday confirmed that the agency has commenced investigations into the alleged inclusion of joyriders in the list submitted by Athletics Kenya (AK).

“It is really shocking… this is a shame not to the country but to the whole world... we shall not accept,” Kinoti said.

READ: Omanyala shines in USA, storms into semis after arriving just hours to the race

Nation reports that to be included in the list, the joyriders paid as much as 2million shillings each in bribes.

Officials at the State Department of Sports however disputed the reports and maintained that only a lean team travelled to Oregon and everything was above board.

Principal Secretary in the State Department of Sports, Joe Okudo distanced himself from the saga, explaining that Athletics Kenya is best place to shed light into the matter.

“The fact that I didn’t travel says a lot. Only those who need to travel from the Ministry are travelling…All athletes got their visas except Omanyala because some information was not disclosed in his application, which had nothing to do with AK. Omanyala is best placed to answer that,” Okudo explained.

READ: History as Kenya wins first ever 4x100 race at African championships

Omanyala who nearly missed the event after VISA delays jetted into the USA just hours to the event and stepped up to deliver what he promised his fans, a slot in the semi finals and the prospect of winning the 100m title.

And when the moment to shine came, Omanyala crossed the finish line at 10.10s, emerging third in hit 7 and securing a place in the semis.

The sprint sensation who is also Africa’s fastest man barely had time to prepare for the hit but with a slot in the semis, his fans are already warming up to better results.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

