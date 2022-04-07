RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

DCI issues update on Ebby case as protests reach Uhuru's office

Cyprian Kimutai

Three years after her death, no perpetrators have been brought to book

The late Ebbie Noelle Samuels who died mysteriously while in school
The late Ebbie Noelle Samuels who died mysteriously while in school

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has revealed that the administration staff at Gatanga CCM Girls High School had tried to protect the main suspect accused of killing Ebbie Noelle Samuels on March 8, 2019.

According to a series of tweets released by DCI, the late Form One student was assaulted by the unnamed suspect for having a hairstyle that contravened the school rules.

Investigations revealed that Ebbie, who was just a month into her new school, was assaulted during evening preps some minutes before 9:00 p.m.

Visibly wounded and in pain, the late retired to her bed immediately after but did not wake up the next day.

According to detectives, the school administration tried to intimidate witnesses and the officers were forced to wait until the school closed for March holidays in order to interview her schoolmates.

In memory of Ebbie, the girl who died in school dormitory
In memory of Ebbie, the girl who died in school dormitory Pulse Live Kenya

"So far, we have recorded several statements all of which contradict the account given by the school administration. This informed the decision by detectives to visit the children in their homes where they have opened up on what really transpired," read a statement in part.

It has also emerged that the school changed its name from Gatanga CCM Girls High School to St Anuarite Gatanga Girls School which the DCI believe to be an attempt to conceal the murder.

The revelations come on the same day Kenyans from various walks of life walked to President Uhuru Kenyatta's Harambee office demanding swift action from the authorities.

Martha Wanjiru, the mother of Ebbie informed this Pulse Live writer, that she is still hurt by the loss of her daughter, emotionally recalling that she would have sat her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) national exam this year [2022].

As she counts three years of seeking justice for the loss of her daughter, she and others on Thursday marched to the Office of the President along Harambee Avenue in Nairobi CBD.

She further revealed that the peaceful protest aimed to make the public aware of the pain that the family has endured since she lost her daughter.

"I think I am just tired of waiting since my daughter's killer is known to DCI and yesterday they tweeted. They have not arrested them, they are just tweeting. We are walking to the President's office so that the president himself can intervene," she explained.

