State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi has proposed the co-option of Jubilee Deputy Secretary General Caleb Kositany into the cabinet as the party's Secretary General recuperates after a road accident on Wednesday.

Itumbi said the move would help the party is well represented in the Cabinet while the SG will be away on sick leave - quoting President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointing Tuju to be part of his Cabinet.

"To assist Jubilee Party to continue without interruptions & representation of the party in Cabinet, "on a need basis", it is natural that the Deputy SG Hon. @ckositany, will be in-charge or so I think. But, I am not a party member, so I leave it there. Get Well @RaphaelTuju_EGH," Itumbi said.

Kositany, who is also the Soy MP, is a key member of Deputy President William Ruto's campaign team popularly known as Tanga Tanga and which Itumbi lobbies for through social media platforms.

A section of Jubilee members, however, opposed the move and accused Itumbi of being insensitive by seeking to replace Tuju barely two days after the road accident.

Tuju is said to be recovering well as the Karen Hospital where he is under the care of his personal physician Dr Dan Gikonyo.