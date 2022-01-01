Itumbi speaks after being discharged from hospital

Speaking after leaving the facility, Itumbi explained that he had been allowed to continue recuperating from home.

"The doctors have said I am out of danger, I will only be going back to the hospital for normal clinics,” he told The Standard.

Deputy President William Ruto’s message after visiting Dennis Itumbi in Hospital [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

The blogger has been responding well to treatment and recovering from the injuries inflicted by attackers who kidnapped him.

“I suffered triple fractures on the left leg, one fracture on the right leg and an ankle dislocation,” he said.

"Because of the handcuffs, I also sustained wrist dislocation. I could not see after they poked my eyes, damaging my corneas," Itumbi added.

When he was hospitalised, he was also diagnosed with trauma-pneumonia and moved to the ICU.

Abduction

Itumbi was kidnapped from a barbershop in Kiambu's Thindigua area on December 23 and put into a car before being driven away by unknown people.

According to Kasarani police chief Peter Mwanzo, Itumbi was discovered with various injuries by boda boda riders in Lucky Summer on the same day.