Dennis Itumbi has hinted that he was kicked out of his State House Job for refusing the ‘KISS’ of betrayal, as he consoled Senator Kithure Kindiki ahead of his expected ouster as senate Deputy speaker.

In a tweet, Itumbi mentioned that Kindiki worked hard and served with excellence in his position as the Deputy Speaker for the past three years.

“Ndugu @HKindiki, since those days when we scribbled strategy in the streets of HAGUE, You have been loyal & sincere. You have worked hard and served with excellence. As you encouraged me when I was kicked out for refusing the KISS of betrayal, Your Story has barely been written!” reads Dennis Itumbi’s Tweet.

The decision to dethrone Kindiki was reached as a result of his failure to attend the Jubilee Parliamentary Group Meeting that was held at State House.

File image of Dennis Itumbi with President Uhuru Kenyatta and other dignitaries at a past event

In March, Itumbi who worked as the Senior Director, Communications, Digital, Innovation, and Diaspora Communication in the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) thanked the President and his deputy saying they had transformed him (an unknown villager) into a news maker.

“Asante sana President Uhuru & DP @WilliamsRuto, you have transformed an unknown villager to a headline news maker, Asante for believing, mentoring, continuously growing & protecting my hustle. Never mind the Creative Imagination, Raw Fiction & Phantom writing by @dailynation,” said Itumbi.

In May 2018, reports said that Itumbi and his team were ejected from State House and begun working from Deputy President William Ruto's Harambee Annex offices.

When asked, Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita denied any claims that Itumbi had been sacked. A narrative that was also carried by Itumbi himself until recently when he was declared redundant along with four others.