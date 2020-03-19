Controversial blogger Dennis Itumbi on Thursday morning posted his first tweet after the Public Service Commission (PSC) scrapped his job at State House.

Itumbi, who until Wednesday, was Senior Director, Communications (Digital, Innovation, Diaspora Communication) in the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU) was declared redundant along with four others.

In what seemed as an acceptance tweet, Itumbi simply posted "Amen" which prompted a myriad of replies from his followers.

One @Karey_mwari replied: "Don't worry I shall send you job vacancies."

@KituuDaniel replied: "The Man with bloody hands.pray so hard that they don't plan to instigate cases against you. Otherwise...you'll replace Jowie [Joseph Irungu] in jail."

On his Facebook account, however, Itumbi posted a more detailed version of the tweet which read: "Pastor's Moment: Amen! That is all today, Amen. God Bless You and Keep You."

Ejected from State House

In May 2018, Itumbi and his team were ejected from State House and begun working from Deputy President William Ruto's Harambee Annex offices.

When asked, Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita denied any claims that Itumbi had been sacked. A narrative that was also carried by Itumbi himself.

Itumbi has since been arrested and charged over a controversial letter that was allegedly originated from the DP's office.

Since the official statement by PSC, Itumbi has changed his description on his social media pages to read "Pig farmer".