Raila Odinga appoints Dennis Onsarigo his new press secretary

Dennis Milimo

Media Personality and former KTN investigative Journalist Dennis Onsarigo has been appointed the Press Secretary of Raila Odinga's 2022 campaign secretariat.

In a statement released on Sunday, February 13, 2022, Odinga said that Onsarigo will coordinate all media relations needs for his campaign secretariat.

"It is with Pleasure that I announce Mr. Dennis Onsarigo as the new press Secretary of my 2022 campaign secretariat.

He will coordinate all media relations needs of the Raila Odinga 2022 campaign secretariat, including media engagement and management, media liaison between the secretariat and coalition partners and work closely with mainstream media in dissemination of news and information,” reads part if the statement.

Until his appointed Onsarigo worked as Director of Communications at the County government of Taita Taveta where he was the link between the County and National government and the Council of Governors.

The former KTN journalist is a holder of a BA – Commutations and Political science, a Diploma in Broadcast Journalism and currently pursuing a Masters of Arts in governance, peace and security.

Onsarigo previously worked with Standard Media Group and Nation Media Group.

Hussein Mohamed's appointment to William Ruto's Presidential Campaign team

Onsarigo’s new job in Odinga’s camp come weeks after former Citizen TV news anchor Hussein Mohamed was appointed Head of Communications in the William Ruto Presidential Campaign team.

Deputy President William Ruto made the announcement on January 24, 2022, welcoming Hussein to his team.

“@HusseinMohamedg, renowned TV journalist, has been appointed Head of Communications in the William Ruto Presidential Campaign. Welcome to the Hustler team,” reads a tweet from DP Ruto.

Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

