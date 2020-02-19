A Kenyan man has committed suicide after posting a series of disturbing messages on the social media platform, Facebook.

Mr Dennis Yego made two posts on February 17, 2020 one of which was a caption to a number of his selfies reading "Rest in peace to me".

Kabiyet Ward Representative Walter Teno who has confirmed the shocking death explained that Dennis was troubled by issues in his marriage.

Dennis Yego posted RIP to me on Facebook and committed suicide over marital issues

Dennis Yego posted RIP to me on Facebook and committed suicide over marital issues

"He came to my office with his wife. They were having issues which they wanted me to help them solve. The wife had run away from their home. We talked and they agreed to go home and live together," MCA Teno told journalists.

Online suicide note

Nandi Police Commander Samson ole Kine added that Yego's body was found hanging near a tree outside his home.

Mr Yego had attempted to kill his wife prior to the suicide. He stabbed her severally in the chest.

"He stabbed her several times but she did not die. She is presently admitted to Kapsabet Referral Hospital. I am shocked by this. I thought we had solved the issues," MCA Teno exclaimed.