Ugunja Police Station OCS Sabina Kerubo is once again at loggerheads with reporters after she was accused of sending death threats to a Daily Nation reporter.

The police boss is a suspect in the brutal murder of The Star correspondent Eric Oloo in late November this year.

The journalist's body was found in a house belonging to the deputy OCS with reports indicating that the two had been living as husband and wife.

Deputy OCS Sabina Kerubo accused of sending death threats to Nation journalist Dickens Wesonga

Dickens Wasonga, a journalist with the Nation Media Group, filed a formal complaint at the Ugunja Police Station claiming that Deputy OCS Kerubu called him and accused him of tarnishing her reputation.

Recorded phone call

Wasonga submitted a recorded phone conversation in which a lady's voice is heard threatening consequences to the journalist for publishing a report on how Oloo's body was found in her house.

"You should know that you have a wife and children and you will soon pay for whatever you did to me.

"You did a one-sided story and failed to consult me…. You gave the wrong perception to the public and this has now cost me my job. Did I kill that journalist? That was the first impression you gave to people…useless…mbwa kabisa hii…," Kerubo is quoted to have said in the complaint filed by Wasonga.

Sabina Kerubo (L) and Erick Oloo (R). Deputy OCS Sabina Kerubo accused of sending death threats to Nation journalist Dickens Wasonga

Ms Kerubo is walking free after police failed to find any evidence linking her to the murder.