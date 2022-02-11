Ruto loses his cool in rare defense of President Kenyatta [Video]

Speaking in Kuresoi, Nakuru County on Friday February 11, Dr Ruto denied the allegations and dismissed them as propaganda.

“If you are unable to sell your policies stop inciting Kenyans with claims of election rigging. No votes will be stolen in Kenya,” the DP asserted.

He also defended his 'boss', President Uhuru Kenyatta, explaining that their then Jubilee coalition ticket had defeated former Prime Minister Odinga fair and square.

“I want to tell those who are saying the president and I rigged the election to stop because that amounts to disrespect.

“If these people are abusing drugs and alcohol they should tone it down,” an agitated Ruto added.

The DP reiterated he supervised the tallying of votes on behalf of Jubilee and President Kenyatta did not rig the elections.

“There is not a single vote that was stolen by President Uhuru Kenyatta. I want to tell my competitors that if this [talking about stolen votes] is your scheme to orchestrate violence in our country, then you will fail miserably,” DP Ruto went on.

Rare moment as DP Ruto defends President Kenyatta

This was a rare defence of the Head of State by his deputy with whom he's had a frosty relationship.

Since 2018, when President Kenyatta established a working political pact with Mr Odinga, DP Ruto's allies have been criticising the current administration.

The two have been sending salvos at each other, with President Kenyatta accusing Dr Ruto of prioritising politics over delivery of services to Kenyans.

Speaking during a recent tour of Mombasa, the head of state said that he had implored DP Ruto, together with his allies, to shelve their ambitions and focus on delivering promises but they turned a deaf ear.

“They remind me every day that I have only one vote and that is okay. Our party Jubilee has been working and I won’t get tired of telling people and asking them to vote for Jubilee and other like-minded people who want to work.

“Some people want to eat and breath politics day and night. I tried to convince them to focus on delivering first but I was told I don’t have the power to stop them and I gave up. I told them if that is what you have decided go right ahead, I will work with those who want to work,” President Kenyatta said.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a rebuttal, DP Ruto Ruto insisted he had also sat in meetings where government projects were planned.

“I was there in the meetings to plan for roads, I was there when we were planning for electricity distribution, technical training institutions, and education. You cannot eliminate me. Without me, the Jubilee government would not have been formed,” the deputy president argued.