DP Ruto breaks silence on ‘Madoadoa’ remarks made by Senator Linturi [Video]

Dennis Milimo

Members of my team must mind their language & be careful of what they say - Ruto warns

Deputy President William Ruto breaks silence on ‘Madoadoa’ remarks made by Senator Linturi in Eldoret [Video
Deputy President William Ruto breaks silence on ‘Madoadoa’ remarks made by Senator Linturi in Eldoret [Video

Deputy President William Ruto has broken silence on Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s ‘Madoadoa’ remarks that landed him trouble with authorities and a section of Kenyans.

Speaking in Bomet, Ruto said that his party (UDA) doesn’t subscribe to any divisive talk aimed at profiling individuals or communities.

“We don’t subscribe to any divisive talk or agree with any talk that profiles individuals, groups or communities because we are a national party that brings all the communities of Kenya together.

"Senator Linturi made a statement which he regrets. A statement that had inappropriate Language and he has apologized and withdrawn the statement.

"Going forward, members of my team must mind their language and be careful of what they say because we must unite this country because that is what we believe in,” DP Ruto said in part.

The second in command, went ahead to challenge institutions put in place to deal with hate speech, do so without fear or favour.

“I want to ask the institutions charged with making sure that we have a peaceful Nation and peaceful election that they must apply the law in a manner that doesn’t not create two sets of laws, for two sets of groups. We want every inciter in Kenya whether they belong to UDA or the other side, we want the law to apply equally do that we can secure nation,” Ruto said.

Video

Senator Mithika Linturi Arrested

On Sunday, detectives attached to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC arrested Senator Mithika Linturi following his controversial utterances at DP Ruto’s rally in Eldoret.

The Senator was apprehended while at the Rupa Hotel in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County.

County Commander Ayub Gitonga, said that the MP will record a statement in Nakuru county before being presented to court on Monday.

Madoadoa, a Swahili word meaning 'spots', became a derogatory term after Kenya went through the 2007/2008 post-election violence. The term had been used to incite ethnic communities to turn against members of other communities in metropolitan towns across the country.

In Nakuru, Eldoret and Kisumu, particularly, hundreds of families were displaced from their lands due to the call by politicians for an ethnic "cleansing" in the areas.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

