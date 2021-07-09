DP Ruto invites woman who sold him maize to his Karen office

Mama Elizabeth was accompanied by politicians from the region who were seen sharing a light moment with the DP at his official residence.

About two weeks ago, Mueni was overjoyed when the DP stopped by at her "kibanda" where he made the purchase of maize.

During the meeting at Karen, DP Ruto is said to have discussed Mueni's background and her aspirations.

The update by DP Ruto noted that they had decided to help her achieve her dreams.

"Mama Elizabeth Mueni, a hardworking green maize hawker in Machakos Town radiates warmth. We met two weeks ago when I bought green maize from her roadside stall. She visited me today and shared her story; a story of persistence, hard work and devotion.

"Mama Mueni's dream is to give her two children a different life- a good life. This is exactly what the bottom-up economic model is about; delivering empowerment to Kenyans like Mama Elizabeth. It was such a pleasure meeting Elizabeth again. We agreed to keep talking, and that both of us will keep fighting for her dream to come true. May God Bless Mama Mueni, her family, her Hustle and all hustlers in Kenya," the DP stated.

DP Ruto versus Raila

Meanwhile, the DP's allies on Friday came to his defense against former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

In a brief statement by United Democratic Movement (UDA) party Chairman Johnstone Nduya Muthama, the faction has asked the former PM to quit questioning DP Ruto's source of wealth.

The statement posted on Nduya's Twitter handle outlined that the "Hustler Nation" politicians are simply being generous.