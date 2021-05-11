Details of Ruto's meeting with Romanian Ambassador

DP Ruto announced that their talks focused on bilateral trade and investments.

In the early morning meeting, Ruto noted that cooperation between Kenya and Romania has sustained huge growth, giving room for the exploration of many opportunities that are mutually beneficial to the people.

“The two countries have common but unique tourism and agricultural products especially tea and coffee whose potential is largely untapped.

“Kenya, too, has much to learn from Romania on cybersecurity that remains a challenge in a fast-changing technological world,” Ruto’s statement said.

Julia’s term as Romania’s ambassador to Kenya is coming to an end and she has been making farewell visits to government officials with whom she interacted with.

Ruto gave the ambassador a carving of two shiny black buffalo bulls.

Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo noted that Ambassador Pataki played a significant role in Parliamentary Diplomacy between the two countries.

The outgoing diplomat is a lawyer with substantial experience in government institutions and capacity building.