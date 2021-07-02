Ruto opens 8-storey mall in Nairobi

In a statement of his official social media handles, Ruto stated that the mall signalled the rise of business activity in the area.

"Opened the eight-storey Kamukunji Gateway Mall, whose proprietor began as a mitumba businesswoman and engaged local traders in Kamukunji, Nairobi County," read his statement.

The mall will house many businesses and shops which will create employment for hundreds of Kenyans.

He noted that the government should facilitate the rise of start-ups and flourishing of small businesses in the country.

"This keen bottom-up focus on our economy will produce more jobs, create more wealth for ordinary people and generate more taxes to aid government functions," he added.

The deputy president said that Kenya was is dire need of economic recovery rather than amending the constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative.

"Kenya's problem is not the constitution and neither is it tribalism. We have to fix the policies and economy that will offer employment and expand businesses," he said.

During his trip to Kamukunji, the business community urged DP to address their plight if his 2022 presidetial bid is successful.

"When we make the next budget, if God so wishes, we will not start with the national or county governments, but rather we will prioritise funds that will help the business commumity," he assured.

DP Ruto also said that he had helped President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga ascend to leadership positions but this time he wanted to help ordinary Kenyans earn a decent living.

"I have done nothing wrong an nobody should be mad at me. When I was working with Raila and Uhuru I was a good person, but now that I want to work with hustlers they are calling me names," he told the Kamukunji business community.