Deputy President William Ruto on Monday morning issued a discrediting statement against the Nation newspaper.

Nation published a story on the DP under the headline "There's no stopping me, Ruto declares," a statement the DP seemed to disagree with.

Dr Ruto went on to post a video with the newspaper headline attached, with a caption which read: "Judge for yourself the propaganda and falsehood being propagated by the @dailynation."

The sentiments expressed by the second-in-command were taken to be a direct response to President Uhuru Kenyatta's declaration on Friday last week.

I no longer trust anyone - Uhuru

President Kenyatta had claimed that he has been betrayed by person's he had trusted to execute his administration's agenda.

He further declared that he will no longer send the treacherous government officials to launch his projects.

“I no longer trust anyone.

“Those I used to send to represent me and ensure that development projects are on the right track started behaving like hyenas and doing their own things to enrich themselves. Let no one cheat you; from today, I am not sending anyone to help me. I’ll do it on my own," said the President in Githioro, Kinangop.

Deputy President William Ruto posts video to counter headline by Nation newspaper "There's no stopping me, Ruto declares"

The president further castigated a group of politicians associated with DP Ruto claiming that they are in the habit of launching projects that never see completion.