Deputy President William Ruto was on Thursday received by excited residents at the Sironga Stadium in Nyamira County.

The DP who arrived at the venue at some minutes to 11 am was greeted by a large multitude which had gathered at the stadium hours earlier awaiting his arrival.

Police detail were also seen guarding the DP as he made his way through the crowd of singing youth and onto the VIP dias.

DP Ruto was accompanied by nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and other lawmakers from the region.

Also Read: Police finally give DP Ruto go-ahead for Nyamira meeting

We are ready even if the election is tomorrow - DP William Ruto says as he campaigns in Kajiado

The DP was scheduled to preside over a fundraiser for the Nyamira South Bodaboda Sacco.

Sacco leaders who were given an opportunity to address the gathering heaped praises on the DP asking him to be generous with his contribution because "...there are many youth here we need to take care of," one of the leaders stated.