Deputy President William Ruto has arrived at the Jubilee Headquarters where he is expected to meet with party Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

Ruto rushed to Pangani shortly after Tuju made an surprise announcement that Jubilee would not field a candidate for the Msambweni parliamentary by-election slated for December 15.

Reports indicate that the DP was keen on having a candidate to challenge ODM which previously held the position.

Ruto had on Wednesday evening visited the Jubilee HQ to follow up on the by-election preparations.

The DP missed Tuju in what his digital campaign strategist was a deliberate move to undermine the Jubilee Deputy Party Leader.