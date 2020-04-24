Deputy President William Ruto on Friday joined leaders in wishing Muslim faithfuls a blessed start to the holy month of Ramadan.

While President Uhuru Kenyatta sent out a statement, DP Ruto spared no cost in producing a three-minute, edited video message to commemorate the religious occasion.

The DP's outfit choice, lanterns deliberately placed around him and other oriental decorative pieces reflected the efforts made by the DP in putting together the message.

Deputy President William Ruto spares no cost in Ramadan message to Muslim faithfuls

Also Read: Stop using that boy - Boniface Mwangi advises Ruto on fighting Uhuru

The second-in-command also quoted the Koran as he asked those of the Muslim faith to remember the country in prayer.

"The holy Koran teaches us that God loves most those who help others in need and that we do not lose when we give but rather, our honour and status increase with charitable deeds. We wish you, our Muslim brothers and sister, peace as you embark on this period of great sacrifice, reflection and devotion and hope that your good deeds will give us relief from our tribulations," he stated in part.

Uhuru's Ramadan message

President Kenyatta's message to Muslims emphasized the need to continue observing the Coronavirus measures set by the Ministry of Health.

"As we begin the Holy Month of Ramadan, it is impossible to ignore the unusual circumstances under which we find ourselves. The whole world stands united against the invisible enemy of illness brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. Kenya, and indeed the whole world, has been forced to implement measures to prevent further spread of the Coronavirus and safeguard our people from the suffering caused by this disease.

" I am optimistic that we will overcome this challenge but we must make sacrifices necessary to see the bright days beyond our current situation. I believe that we shall see the end of the Coronavirus pandemic in Kenya and begin to rebuild our businesses and economy once more," the President's statement read in part.