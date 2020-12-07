Deputy President William Ruto has responded to calls for him to lead the "NO" formation against the Building Bridges Initiative constitutional amendment bill.

While speaking on Sunday, DP Ruto emphasized that he is not interested in such a contest.

The DP stated that there are greater problems facing Kenyans than a constitutional review which he would rather see addressed.

"We are not available for a competition; those threatening us and daring us to be in the NO formation are wasting their time.

"These are tough times. Countries are talking about the rolling out of the COVID-19 vaccines. Hence, we must finish up this referendum issue and take the country back to a transformation path," he stated.