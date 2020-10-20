The 57th commemoration of October 20 as a Kenyan national holiday was on Tuesday scheduled to take place at the Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was expected at the venue at some minutes to 11 am though guests were expected to be seated by 9 am.

The Mashujaa Day programme availed to press ahead of the celebrations outlined three major speeches fro the day, one from the hosting Governor James Ongwae, one from Deputy President William Ruto and the main one from the President.

Copy of 2020 Mashujaa Day order of events