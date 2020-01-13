Deserts locusts have been spotted in by Kirinyaga residents

Reports have indicated that residents of Riandira village are concerned that the insects will raid their farms even as the government started the eradication program in the North-Eastern region.

Earlier reports by KNA indicated that a new swarm of desert locusts had invaded Rhamu area in Mandera County.

Farmers said that the locusts invaded their onion farms and urged the government to move speedily and assist in curbing the spread of the pests.

Desert locusts spotted in Kirinyaga

Meanwhile, in Meru, the county government acknowledged that some parts of the region had been invaded by the disastrous insects.

Aerial spray of pesticides

Meru Chief of Staff Gideon Kimathi said the dreaded locusts had invaded Meru in areas like Kachuru, which border Isiolo County.

Igembe North MP Maoka Maore urged the government to speed up the containment of the locusts before they cause irreversible harm on farms.

“There are locusts in Ndumuru and Kachuru. We plead with the national government to disregard county government officers saying there are no locusts in Meru and help avert disaster,” Maore stated.

Aircraft dispatched to conduct aerial spray of pesticide

In Isiolo County, the locusts have reached Oldonyiro division, which borders Laikipia and there are fears they may have invaded five game reserves.

Isiolo County Chief Officer for Agriculture Salad Tutana confirmed the invasion adding that an aircraft would be dispatched to conduct an aerial spray of pesticides at Kipsing location and the nearby Mariara GSU camp