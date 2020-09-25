Details have now emerged of the tense meeting that took place at the Jubilee Headquarters on Wednesday evening between Deputy President William Ruto and party Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

The eventful day started at around noon when Tuju made a surprise announcement that Jubilee would not be fielding a candidate for the Msambweni by-elections.

Ruto, who has admitted the announcement caught him by surprise, immediately rushed to the Pangani-based headquarters seeking answers from the party Secretary General.

Tuju is reported to have explained to the DP that the decision was made after internal consultations that were okayed by the Party Leader - President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Ruto was skeptical of the information, forcing Tuju to make a call to President Kenyatta who was in Mombasa.

The SG asked his staff and several allies of the DP who had flooded the boardroom to exit the room, leaving the meeting to three of the highest ranking officials.

It remains unclear what exactly the three leaders engaged in their call but the call reportedly lasted thirty minutes.

After the meeting, Ruto and Tuju addressed a joint press conference where the DP accepted the party decision not to field a candidate.

"We have held a meeting with the SG (Raphael Tuju) on the decision made. I am satisfied with the decision. Those who had intentions to use Jubilee Party in Msambweni to use alternative avenues."

"I was of a complete different view that the party should have fielded a candidate. We want to speak from one position as a party, I however sympathize with Mariam who is here," Ruto said.

Jubilee Vice Chairman on Thursday criticized the DP's statement that he was of a different view.

"I don't know why he said he has a completely different view. If Ruto has a problem with the decision, let him face the president because the SG has basically communicated the position of the party leader," Murathe said.