Details have emerged on the gun that was discovered at a luggage deposit bay at Naivas Supermarket in Thika, Kiambu County.

The gun and other items were stolen from a car that was parked at Karigu-ini Primary School in Murang’a during the funeral of the late veteran politician Charles Rubia, which was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The owner of the weapon allegedly discovered that the licensed gun had been stolen a few minutes after the event ended.

Police have withheld the identity of the gun owner as further investigations are conducted to find the culprits involved in the theft.

Police have so far been able to make out the faces of two women who deposited the gun at the Supermarket after a review of video footage.

"The CCTV footage shows them entering the luggage section and leaving immediately after. They did not enter the supermarket; their intention, therefore, was to dump the weapon," Thika West Sub-County Police Commander Beatrice Kiraguri confirmed to reporters.