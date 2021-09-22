The 15 will be additional personnel as Kenya aims to have 101 foreign doctors continue to work in the country. 53 of the Cuban doctors have already arrived in Kenya.

A statement from MoH outlined that Kenya has extended its bilateral agreement with the Cuban government as regards their input into the Kenyan health system.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday met with Cuba’s Ambassador to Kenya Ernesto Gómez Díaz who conveyed that the Cuban expatriates have enjoyed their work in Kenya thus far.

MoH outlined that some of the foreign doctors are involved in various medical research projects, while others are in vaccine development as well as development of pharmaceutical products.

Pulse Live Kenya

"The government is looking for enhanced cooperation including partnerships between Kenyan institutions like KEMRI and their Cuban counterparts in an effort to bridge existing knowledge gap through medical research.