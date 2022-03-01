Details of DP Ruto’s meeting with US politician who's worth Sh5 billion

In one of DP Ruto’s engagements, he held a meeting with the 40th governor of Nebraska Pete Ricketts who has served since 2015.

In a past report, Governor Ricketts stated his net worth at between $45 million (Sh5.1 billion) and $50 million (Sh5.7 billion).

According to a statement by WSR Presidential Campaign Spokesperson Hussein Mohammed, Ruto advanced the interests of Kenyan farmers during the meeting.

The deputy president urged Governor Ricketts to tap into the Kenyan market to meet Nebraska’s demands for quality tea, coffee.

"The State of Nebraska is home to the USA's most innovative agricultural and livestock sectors. This presents significant opportunities for knowledge, partnership and technology transfer for Kenya. The state is also a potential market for Kenyan tea and coffee," said the DP in a post on his social media.

The US politician has been receiving praise from locals for expanding international markets for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers.

Born in Nebraska City and raised in Omaha, Ricketts is the son of an entrepreneur and a school teacher who went on to establish one of the first discount stockbrokers in the United States.

The governor is also part-owner of a Major League Baseball (MLB) team called Chicago Cubs.

In 2009, the Ricketts family trust bought the baseball team from Tribune Media.

According to Forbes latest annual MLB franchise valuations, the team is worth $3.6 billion (Sh385 billion).

“After graduate school, Ricketts returned to Omaha and worked for Union Pacific before working as a customer services representative in his family’s business, a company that would eventually become known as Ameritrade.

“He went on to hold leadership roles in the company including Senior Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Senior Vice President of Product Development, Senior Vice President of Marketing, President, and Chief Operating Officer (COO),” reads an excerpt from Governor Rickett’s profile.

During the meeting, Kenya’s deputy president also reiterated his commitment and guarantee, on his part, to ensure a peaceful election in August 2022.

The DP was accompanied by his wife Rachel Ruto, ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and other close associates.

The Kenya Kwanza team later held an open discussion on Innovation, sustainability and food security at the University of Nebraska where the officials discussed areas of potential interests and collaboration.