Details of Sh29M Ferrari 458 Spider spotted in Nairobi [Photos and Videos]

Denis Mwangi

Pulse has compiled the location, registration details, price and features of the exotic car.

A Ferrari 458 Spider was recently spotted in Kenya, making fodder for car enthusiasts on Twitter.

Kalasinga, a bigwig on the social media platform, tweeted “There is a Tanzanian casually driving a Ferrari 458 in Kenya.

The post triggered other users who had come across the exotic car to post photos of the car in Kenya.

The red Ferrari is hard to miss on the road due to its unique design and sleek appearance.

The car’s number plate has the name “Spider” inscribed, and its features show the car is registered to a Tanzania.

According to multiple car dealers online, the car retails for between Sh20 million to Sh30 million (pre tax).

The exotic car packs a 7-Speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and a top speed of 317km/h.

The car has been spotted along State House Road, Chiromo Campus and Village Market.

Lamborghini in Kenya.

A yellow Lamborghini Urus which was spotted in Kenya a few years back was said to be owned by a local businessman.

The SUV is among many cars said to be owned by Kenyans but registered in neighbouring Uganda.

Many people who import vehicles through Tanzania, Uganda and occasionally South Sudan dodge paying huge KRA taxes, which can be as high as the car's price.

Uganda has a 15-year limit on the importation of old vehicles, which means that cars that have fallen in value and are more affordable can be imported.

Kenya, on the other hand, only allows the importation of vehicles that are 7 years old or less, making them more costly.

