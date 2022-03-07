Details of Uhuru, Raila's last minute cancellation of Nyeri rallies

Odinga was scheduled to tour the county which has become a hotly contested region accompanied by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In just one month, Ruto has been in Nyeri twice; a week before Uhuru’s Sagana 3 meeting and went back a week later.

On Sunday, the two handshake brothers took a break from their political obligations to attend the Magical Kenya Open at Muthaiga Golf Club.

The event was a welcome break for Odinga who was coming from a 10-day series of rallies to popularise his presidential bid under the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

According to a statement by Raila’s campaign spokesperson Dennis Onsarigo, the former Prime Minister will resume the campaign trail on Tuesday ahead of the unveiling of the Azimio la Umoja Movement presidential candidate on Saturday, March 12.

"After a very successful series of events last week that culminated with a show-stopping day in Machakos county on Saturday the 5th, the Raila Odinga Presidential Campaign has planned a series of engagements across the country over the next week," read Onsarigo's statement.

On Tuesday, March 8, the former PM will be in Samburu County; Wamba and Maralal.

On Wednesday, March 9, Odinga will traverse Wajir County, the proceed to Meru on Thursday, March 10.

On Friday, March 11, the ODM leader will popularise his presidential bid in Kisumu County and travel to Nairobi for the Azimio Delegates Conference the following day.

Azimio Presidential candidate battle

Both Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka have declared their ambitions to become the flagbearer for the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance.

Kalonzo recently disclosed that Odinga was obligated to support his presidential bid according to an agreement they both signed in 2017.

However, the Wiper party leader did not rule out the likelihood of him supporting Odinga again on the condition that they have a structured dialogue.

Azimio la Umoja partner Narc Kenya led by former Justice Minister Martha Karua is yet to announce whether its members have accepted terms of engagement with the coalition that also includes KANU and UDP.

“The National Executive Committee (NEC) resolved that it needs more time to familiarize and scrutinize the Coalition Agreement and related documentation,” said Michael Orwa, Narc Kenya’s secretary-general said on March 1, 2022.