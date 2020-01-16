Details have emerged of a secret meeting visit by President Uhuru Kenyatta's to ODM Leader Raila Odinga's Nyali home on the day before the head of state reshuffled his Cabinet.

The People Daily reported its sources confirming that on Monday, President Kenyatta was driven from State House Mombasa and headed straight to Odinga's Nyali home.

The two were said to have retreated to a meeting where none of their aides were allowed in.

“They met on Monday from 11am to early afternoon and no one was allowed in,” The People Daily quoted its source.

President Kenyatta would later call members of the press on Tuesday in what his press office described as an address to the nation.

In his address, Kenyatta touched on a several issues affecting his Mt Kenya base but the highlight became the reorganization of government which resulted in the firing of former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri.

It was not clear if the talks between Kenyatta and Odinga had touched on the changes in government which caught some State House staff by surprise.

It also remains unclear if Deputy President William Ruto was in the loop on the changes. His spokesman David Mugonyi declined to confirm if Ruto was briefed saying the DP regularly communicates with the President and their conversations are private.

The Deputy President is reported to have been in Sudan on a private trip and did not accompany Kenyatta as had been the norm in their first term.