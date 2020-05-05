President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday morning held a telephone call with Somalia's President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo after a Kenyan-registered aircraft was shot down in Bardale on Monday May 4, 2020.

Farmajo expressed his regret and conveyed condolences for the loss of six lives - two Kenyan pilots and four crew members who were Somali nationals.

The Somali President agreed to President Uhuru Kenyatta's request for Kenyan aviation experts to join the investigation on how the plane was shot down in the Somali town of Bardale which is controlled by Somali and Ethiopian forces.

Farmajo promised that the investigation would be carried out expeditiously.

“H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta thanked H.E. Farmajo for the call and undertook to convey his condolences to the families of the two crew members who perished in the aircraft crash."

“The President further welcomed President Farmaajo’s invitation to Kenya’s civil aviation authorities to join in the investigation into the aircraft crash emphasizing the need to swiftly, but thoroughly conclude the process,” a communique from President Kenyatta stated.