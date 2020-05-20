ODM party leader Raila Odinga on Wednesday met with a section of women leaders at his Capitol Hill offices.

The forum included Public Service CS Margaret Kobia, CAS Racheal Shebesh, Governors Charity Ngilu and Anne Mumbi Waiguru, Ngec Commissioner Priscilla Nyokabi, Woman Representatives Florence Makau, Gladys Wanga and Rosa Buyu.

According to a brief from the special AU envoy, they discussed a myriad of topics including the anticipated post-Coronavirus period.

Details of Raila Odinga's meeting with these 8 women leaders at Capitol Hill

"Met with women leaders drawn from all political parties to discuss issues including the Post-COVID 19 scenario, gender matters in the ongoing constitution amendment debate and national unity as being key for the recovery of our country," a post on Mr Odinga's official Twitter handle read.