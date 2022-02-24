RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Details of Ruto's upcoming meeting at the US Pentagon

Denis Mwangi

DP Ruto is expected to meet with senior officials at the US Pentagon which is the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense.

Deputy President William Ruto during a past public address
Deputy President William Ruto during a past public address

Deputy President William Ruto is expected to visit the United States and United Kingdom in a 10-day tour that will start over the weekend.

According to a statement by the Head of International Relations at the WSR Campaign Secretariat Ababu Namwamba, one of the agendas of the visit is to share his thoughts on foreign policy, democracy, and governance, as well as expound on his economic vision for Kenya and Africa.

"Ruto is honoring invites by senior government officials and top policy institutes in Washington DC and London.

"In Washington DC the Deputy President is scheduled to meet, among others, officials of the State Department and the Pentagon as well as the US Government National Security Council (NSC) advisor," read part of the statement.

Aerial view of the Pentagon
Aerial view of the Pentagon 880406f6-72b0-4207-bc61-7098a2193cdb

The deputy president will also speak at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, and at the University of Arizona's Washington Entrepreneurship Hub.

Dr Ruto's US trip will conclude with a meeting with Kenyans in the diaspora before heading to the UK.

"In London, Dr Ruto will meet senior UK Government officials, visit the National Counter-Terrorism Center and speak at both the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House).

"He will also engage the Kenyan Diaspora in the UK, and pay a courtesy call on the Archbishop of Canterbury, His Grace Justin Welby," Namwamba announced.

DP William Ruto during his February 8, 2019 Chatham House address in London
DP William Ruto during his February 8, 2019 Chatham House address in London DP William Ruto during his February 8, 2019 Chatham House address in London Pulse Live Kenya

Dr Ruto appointed former Foreign Affairs CAS Namwamba as Head of International Relations at the William Samoei Ruto presidential campaign in early February.

According to a statement from the WSR Presidential Campaign Secretariat, Ababu was appointed because of his expertise and broad experience as a diplomat and public servant.

"We have worked closely with Ababu over the past 10 years on many fronts and I have come to value his leadership, experience, focus, and empathy. It is because of those qualities that I could not be more grateful to have him on our campaign team.

"With his considerable diplomatic talents, deep knowledge of the continent, strong network in the global stage and unwavering determination, I am confident in his role, leading international relations within my presidential campaign, " stated DP Ruto.

The statement went on to highlight: "Namwamba has a highly impressive profile as a public interest attorney and has previously been very active on the international lobbying circuit, strongly advocating for international human rights and fair-trade practices."

Denis Mwangi

