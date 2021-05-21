In a number tweets, DCI said that the 57-year clergy was hijacked while on his way home, by four armed men who took control of his vehicle and started driving towards Kiamumbi, in Kiambu county.

“A 57-year-old pastor at a Kabete Anglican Church is lucky to be alive after he was rescued from an armed gang that had taken him hostage last night. The clergyman John Dinguri Chege, was hijacked at 8pm by four armed men, as he drove home in his vehicle, a white Nissan Advan.

After taking control of the vehicle, the gangsters commandeered it towards Kiamumbi, in Kiambu county. When Police officers got wind of the incident, they immediately pursued the suspects while a separate team laid an ambush along Kamiti road” read the tweets.

Detectives rescue Kidnapped Pastor in Deadly Shootout Pulse Live Kenya

The Police exchanged fire with the thugs after they failed to surrender after being intercepted a few metres past Jacaranda.

The shootout left two of the thugs dead, while the other two escaped with gunshot wounds.

“In a well executed plan to rescue the man of the cloth from the jaws of the bloodthirsty gang, the vehicle was finally intercepted some metres past Jacaranda. The suspects were ordered to surrender but they defied the orders prompting a fierce shootout that left two of the thugs dead.