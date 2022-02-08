Devolution CS Charles Keter has resigned

The CS resigned on February 8 to run for the Kericho gubernatorial seat through the Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

This is in compliance with the circular issued by the Public Service Commission (PSC) requiring civil servants seeking political seats to resign from office before or on February 9.

Keter in his resignation statement thanked the president for according him the opportunity to work in his cabinet for over six years.

“With a lot of humility, I want to reiterate my appreciation to the president for the honour bestowed on me. With diligence commitment and determination I served as cabinet secretary for energy and petroleum until 2018,” Keter said.