The Judiciary has cancelled today's swearing in ceremony for James Nyoro who was set to formally assume the office of Kiambu Governor.

The Judiciary said the last-minute swearing in ceremony was due to "unavoidable circumstances" but promised to schedule another swearing in ceremony at a later date.

"Due to unavoidable reasons,the swearing in of Dr James Nyoro will not be conducted today. A new date will be communicated in due course. We apologise for any inconvenience caused," the Judiciary said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The Judiciary had on Thursday morning dispatched a judge to preside over the ceremony that attracted hundreds of Nyoro's supporters who spent the better part of Thursday singing celebratory songs.

“High Court Judge Onyiego will today, January 30, preside over the swearing-in ceremony of the new Kiambu Governor James Nyoro,” the Judiciary said in a statement.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said it would be illegal for the Judiciary to swear in Nyoro before the lapse of ten days.

"A High Court Judge cannot preside over swearing in of DG of Kiambu to be a Governor before 10 days are over and before they Gazette the date, time and place for conducting the swearing in Ceremony. But you know what ? Everything is working like a clock in the new Kenya," he tweeted.

In a rare development, the gazette notice announcing Ferdinand Waititu's impeachment was published on Thursday morning despite the fact that the Senate made the decision on Wednesday night - well past the operating hours of the government printer.