A video clip of police officers assaulting a man in Nakuru County has gained attention online as Kenyans called for justice.

In the clip, three officers were seen roughing up a man in a torn t-shirt as they tried to force him to get into a police van.

The video was posted by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Chairperson Nelson Havi who asked members of the public to help identify the man.

Various followers of the LSK chair identified the man as a hawker from Nakuru Town.

"This unfortunate incidence occurred in Nakuru at the entrance of the National Library Services. The three policemen are from Central Police Station. I will conceal the identity of the victim who has been identified. @NPSOfficial_KE, @FredMatiangi and @IPOA_KE please, take action," Mr Havi posted after getting feedback on the incident.